COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Several fire crews are battling a brush fire in the Picayune Strand State Forest.

As of 6 p.m., the Florida Forest Service says it has burned 85 acres and is 10% contained. The fire is on Newman Drive and Stable Way in East Naples.

Greater Naples Fire says no structures are in danger.

The Forest Service says they have five tractors, two aircraft and other local agencies helping.