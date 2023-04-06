FHP safety tips on driving in low visibility areas

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — All lanes remain open as the Florida Highway Patrol Troopers (FHP) continue to monitor the fire in the Big Cypress Area.

The fire is located off Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley) at mile marker 69. FHP says Visibility is currently at 100%.

FHP says wildfires, smoke, fog, and heavy rain can all lower visibility on the roads and it is important for drivers to feel as safe as possible in these conditions.

FHP says to drive with lights on a low beam. The low lights will help other drivers see your vehicle and to keep your windshield and headlights clean to reduce glare and increase visibility.

They say to slow down and watch your speedometer before entering the fog, and to watch out for slow or parked vehicles.

FHP says to turn off the radio and cell phones to reduce the number of distractions in your car.

Always use the right edge of the road as a guide and have patience when passing or changing lanes.

They also say do not stop on a freeway or heavily traveled road. FHP say you become the first link in a chain reaction collisions and if you must pull off the road to signal and use your hazard lights.