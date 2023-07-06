Duo arrested in New Jersey in connection to Naples shooting

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday, the Collier County Sheriff's Office announced two additional arrests in connection to a June 1 shooting in Naples that resulted in a rollover crash and left two people seriously injured.

Ryan Toranzo and Rebecca Gabay of Naples were arrested in Monroe Township, New Jersey around 8:15 a.m.

CCSO detectives worked with the U.S. Marshal's Service Task Force and New Jersey State Police to trace the pair to a residence in Monroe Township.

Toranzo, 38, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Gabay, 36, is confirmed to be the ex-wife of one of the victims. She is charged with interference with custody and removing/concealing minors against a state or court order. These charges are related to the shooting but not directly connected, CCSO said.

The first suspect in this case, Julian Mendes-Wolf, was arrested on June 19.