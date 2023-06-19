Naples man arrested for attempted murder and shooting a missile into occupied vehicle

BREAKING NEWS - Today Sheriff Rambosk announced an arrest in connection with a June 1 shooting on Immokalee Road near Twin Eagles Boulevard. Julian Mendes-Wolf, 28, of 5354 Caldwell Street, Naples, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting a missile into an occupied vehicle. Evidence indicates a firearm was used.



“Our detectives have worked tirelessly on this case, and it is thanks to their dedication and professionalism that we have arrested the person responsible for this violent crime,” Sheriff Rambosk said.



Bond was withheld on the attempted murder charges. Bond was set at $250,000 for the charge of shooting a missile into an occupied vehicle.



While an arrest has been made, this remains an active investigation Anyone with information should call CCSO at 239-252-9300, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

