Deputies investigate rollover crash in Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is investigating a rollover crash where two people were sent to the hospital.

Deputies responded to a vehicle rollover crash at Immokalee Road and Twin Eagles Boulevard around 10:55 p.m.

Thursday night in Naples. Two people were trapped inside the vehicle. CCSO says one of the people inside the car told firefighters they had been shot.

Both were removed from the rollover crash and trauma alerted to the hospital.