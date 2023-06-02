Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Deputies investigate rollover crash in Naples

One person inside the car told firefighters they had been shot
Collier County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:31 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 07:31:20-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is investigating a rollover crash where two people were sent to the hospital.

Deputies responded to a vehicle rollover crash at Immokalee Road and Twin Eagles Boulevard around 10:55 p.m.

Thursday night in Naples. Two people were trapped inside the vehicle. CCSO says one of the people inside the car told firefighters they had been shot.

Both were removed from the rollover crash and trauma alerted to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW TIMES FOR SHERRI AND JHUD!