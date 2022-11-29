Death investigation underway for accused Naples doctor

NAPLES, Fla. — According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), there is a death investigation regarding Dr. Salata who was arrested for rape allegations by three women.

The cause of death is not currently unknown, but he was discovered with a gunshot to the head. An autopsy still needs to be performed for the cause of death. However, CCSO says there does not seem to be any foul play involved.

Dr. Salata was a doctor based in Naples, but he was arrested on November 21 following two women who accused him of drugging and sexually abusing them.

Afterwards, a third woman accused him of the same charges two days later on November 23.

He had posted his bail of $200,000 and had scheduled court date for December 19. However, he did not have a lawyer.

More information to come.