UPDATE: Brush fire is at 20 acres in North Naples; no structures are threatened

UPDATE 5:00 P.M.:

The fire is at 20 acres with 30% containment.

UPDATE 4:40 P.M.:

The fire is now at 18 acres.

Authorities say no structures are threatened at this time and no evacuations are in place.

Drivers will not run into any road closures right now, but first responders say you can expect smoky conditions overnight.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Crews are battling a 10-acre brush fire near Old 41 Road and Rail Head Boulevard.

The Florida Forest Service says there is no containment on the fire. Several units are on scene including three tractors, a helicopter and local fire departments.

Fox 4

Fox 4 has a crew at the scene and will provide more information once it's available.