Crews battle brush fire east of Golden Gate Estates

Flames were seen about 50-70 feet behind homes. No damages have been reported.
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Several fire crews are battling a brush fire east of Golden Gate Estates.

According to Greater Naples Fire, the fire started near 15th Street NW, just north of Golden Gate Boulevard.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire is 85% contained and has burned roughly 1.2 acres.

A spokesperson said at least three homes, one being vacant, were threatened. Flames were about 50 to 70 feet behind some houses. To prevent the risk of damages, the district called in a strike team to protect the homes.

No evacuations were ordered, but deputies were called in to help with traffic control.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office brought in its helicopter to drop water on the fire. Marco Island Fire, North Collier Fire and the Florida Forest Service are on scene.

There are no damages to structures.

A cause has not been determined. The spokesperson said the area is super dry and humidity is low, which is contributing to the risk of fires and containment.

