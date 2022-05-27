Convicted murderer sentenced to life in prison

NAPLES, Fla. — Michael Zutten received a life-sentence for the second-degree murder of his girlfriend, Heather Grimshaw.

Grimshaw was last seen in August of 2015 and Zutten never reported her missing.

It wasn’t until months later that Collier County Sheriff’s Office learned Grimshaw was missing and started their investigation.

Zutten was arrested in 2018 after a long investigation by Collier County Sheriff’s Office Detectives.

During the trial, the jury saw social media posts from Zutten that referenced murder and hiding dead bodies.

Zutten was found guilty in November after a nine-day trial in Collier County.