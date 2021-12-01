Man found guilty of murder, dumping body of girlfriend

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Four hours of deliberation by a jury resulted in a guilty verdict Tuesday night against a man accused of murdering his girlfriend and then dumping the body.

Michael Zutten was found guilty of second-degree murder after a nine-day trial.

Heather Grimshaw was last seen in August 2015, with Zutten claiming she went on "an extended hiking trip." Her remains were found in a forested area of Collier County on Aug. 29, 2015, and positively identified four months later.

State Attorney Amira Fox said part of the evidence produced at trial included social media posts made by Zutten which referenced murder and "hiding dead bodies."

Zutten is scheduled to be sentenced on February 18, 2022.

