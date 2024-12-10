Collier County School Board approves boundary changes for next school year

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County School Board members voted to change boundary lines for next school year.

The Attendance Boundary Review Team took into consideration the ability to keep neighborhoods cohesive, minimize the impact on students, time and distance of current and proposed bus routes, fiscal responsibility, community feedback and School Board policy, according to the district.

It came up with two proposals and settled on one Tuesday morning.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS:



Bear Creek Elementary, the new school, has a new boundary intended to alleviate capacity issues at Laurel Oak Elementary.

There were minor changes for schools west of I-75

Attendance zones for Naples Park Elementary and Veterans Memorial Elementary schools were not impacted.

CCPS

MIDDLE SCHOOLS:



Adjustments are proposed solely to address capacity concerns and prepare for anticipated future growth, the district said.

CCPS

HIGH SCHOOLS:



Attendance boundaries were adjust to support future growth and "enhance alignment within feeder patterns."

CCPS

The new boundaries will take effect next school year.