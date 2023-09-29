Watch Now
COLLIER COUNTY | Naples Proud Boy wanted in Jan. 6 attacks arrested

Christopher Worrell
Department of Justice
Naples resident Christopher Worrell shown here with what prosecutor claim is a bottle of pepper spray gel.
Christopher Worrell
Posted at 8:24 PM, Sep 28, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Christopher Worrell, the Naples Proud Boy wanted in connection to the January 6 Capitol attacks, has been arrested at his home and is in custody.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) confirmed Thursday that Worrell was arrested by the FBI, with assistance from CCSO.

The FBI served a warrant at his home on Stanhope Circle.

Worrell had been missing since August. He disappeared the day before he was scheduled to be sentenced.

The Justice Department asked for 14 years in prison, which would be one of the longest January 6 sentences yet.

