Collier County crash kills 26-year-old Immokalee woman

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Collier County killed a 26-year-old Immokalee woman on Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol says the woman was driving on State Route 29 and attempted to pass an SUV. As they approached Oil Well Road, FHP says the SUV tried to turn left.

The 26-year-old then clipped the SUV as she tried to pass it. Her car rolled several times, FHP says. She was thrown out of the car and died at the scene.

There were several people in the SUV, but no one was hurt.

The crash is under investigation.