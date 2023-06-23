Watch Now
City of Naples names new fire and rescue chief

Posted at 1:36 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 13:42:33-04

Phillip Pennington was promoted to the position of Fire-Rescue Chief for the City of Naples Fire-Rescue Department on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Chief Pennington has worked in the fire-rescue profession for 35 years, serving the City of Naples since September 2015 in various roles including Deputy Chief of Emergency Management and Interim Fire-Rescue Chief.

Prior to his arrival in Naples, he served 21 years with the City of Fort Lauderdale Fire Department and 6 years with Broward County Emergency Medical Services.

Pennington was named acting chief after Chief Pete Dimariaretired on February 10, 2023.

