Naples Fire Chief retires after an investigation

NAPLES, Fla. — We now know a little bit more about what led to the retirement of Naples Fire Chief Pete Dimaria.

The city is telling us this dates back to an allegation that was made in September. In the city's statement, it did not say what the specific allegation was about but did say it was about Naples Fire Chief Dimaria and it caused an investigation.

He was placed on administrative leave which is standard protocol for the city of Naples. The city did say he put in his retirement letter on February 7, 2023.

In response to recent inquiries regarding the Chief of Fire-Rescue, Pete DiMaria, the City is confirming that Chief DiMaria submitted his Letter of Retirement to the City Manager on February 7, 2023, with an effective date of Friday, February 10, 2023. In September 2022, an allegation was brought forth regarding Chief DiMaria. An investigation ensued and Chief DiMaria was placed on paid administrative leave, following standard protocols. At the conclusion of the investigation, Chief DiMaria announced his retirement, choosing to complete his service to the City of Naples. The City of Naples thanks Chief DiMaria for his 33 years of public service and wishes him the best in retirement. City of Naples

The city of Naples assigned Deputy Chief, Phillip Pennington, as the acting Chief of the Fire-Rescue Department while the City considers the next steps for permanently filling the Fire-Rescue Chief position.

