Champions for Learning sees record number of requests from teachers

NAPLES, Fla. — For the last 27 years Leslie Laughran has given the same lecture to the kids of Collier County Public Schools, how to turn circles into frogs.

The art teacher has seen the Naples area change from predominately retirees to an influx of young families.

But that increasing enrollment creates challenges for teachers like Laughran.

“We want to provide the best educational opportunities that we can. We don’t all have unlimited resources. So, we’re all looking for that little extra in the classroom,” Laughran said.

For Laughran, and dozens of other teachers, that little extra has come in the form of grants from Champions for Learning, the Education Foundation of Collier County.

Last year, the organization gave out more than $200,000 in grants to teachers in 56 schools.

This year, the organization has received a record number of requests.

“If we can do our part to help alleviate that burden to help our educators, we want to do that,” said Barbara Evans, CEO of Champions for Learning.

According to the National Education Association, 90% of teachers nationwide spend on average $500 of their own money to get school supplies in their classroom.

“We’re hearing everything from learning tools and aides to also basic school supplies,” said Evans.

The funds, which will be given to the teachers in October, will help them implement creative and innovative learning experiences for students.

Laughran has used the grants to create one-of-a-kind lesson plans for the school year.

“To have a vision of something specific you want for the kids, and being to write a grant for it and have the support of champions for learning is really special,” Laughran said.

Champions For Learning’s Classroom Grants are available to all Florida Department of Education approved schools in Collier County, including traditional public, charter and private schools.

Donors are welcome to support Classroom grants by making a gift to Champions For Learning’s Classroom Grant Fund or they can hand select a particular grant.