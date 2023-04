MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Caxambas Park on Marco Island will be temporarily closed for construction starting Monday, April 10.

The park will be closed while crews work to remove a fuel line that was damaged due to Hurricane Ian's impact on the area.

This closure comes nearly one month after the park reopened for the first time since Ian.

Caxambas will reopen on Saturday, April 15, at 8 a.m.