Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Caxambas Boat Park on Marco Island to reopen

CaxambasPark.jpg
Collier County Parks & Recreation
CaxambasPark.jpg
Posted at 4:01 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 16:01:39-05

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Caxambas Boat Park on Marco Island will reopen for the first time since Hurricane Ian this Wednesday, March 15.

The park, located at 909 Collier Court, will be open for non-commercial, non-motorized paddle crafts.

The park will be open daily with limited hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for park visitors walking, running, biking, or launching a non-motorized paddle crafts.

Commercial launching is available at the following locations in Collier County:

  • Bayview Park, 1500 Danford Street, Naples
  • Cocohatchee River Park, 397 Dockside Drive, Naples
  • Collier Boulevard Boating Park, 3620 Collier Boulevard, Naples
  • Goodland Boating Park, 740 Palm Point Drive, Marco Island
  • Port of the Islands Marina, 525 Newport Drive, Naples
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM