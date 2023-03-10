Caxambas Boat Park on Marco Island to reopen

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Caxambas Boat Park on Marco Island will reopen for the first time since Hurricane Ian this Wednesday, March 15.

The park, located at 909 Collier Court, will be open for non-commercial, non-motorized paddle crafts.

The park will be open daily with limited hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for park visitors walking, running, biking, or launching a non-motorized paddle crafts.

Commercial launching is available at the following locations in Collier County:

