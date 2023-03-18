Cat injured by brush fires being treated in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Department of Animal Services (CCDAS) treated a cat whose paws were severely burned after multiple brush fires broke out in the area earlier this month.

The 4-year-old cat, named Liam, was found wondering a field by a concerned citizen who was able to get ahold of him and bring him to CCDAS.

Liam suffered burns on all four paws. The burns were so extensive in some areas that some of his back toes had to be amputated.

He is now in the care of a cat foster family but will need extra attention for the next few weeks.

Liam will receive daily bandage changes, burn ointment and pain medication.