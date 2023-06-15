Watch Now
Cape Coral man sentenced to 15 years for I-75 shooting

Posted at 4:15 PM, Jun 15, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral man arrested for a shooting on I-75 in Collier County last year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by 10 years' probation.

Following a minor fender-bender on an on-ramp of the interstate, Thomas Vincent Yanoti shot at the driver of a Mercedes Benz SUV.

The victim was not hit by any of the shots fired, but the vehicle was damaged. The victim was injured by the shattered windshield glass.

Witnesses were able to get the tag of Yanoti's car, which was traced to a home in Cape Coral.

Yanoti was positively identified three hours later and arrested.

He was found guilty by Assistant State Attorney Sarah Woodward.

