Brotherhood Ride hosts first 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, and as a way to remember those who passed away, multiple events were held throughout Southwest Florida.

One of them is hosted by local non-profit Brotherhood Ride and Florida Gulf Coast University's Pike Fraternity. Together, the two teamed up to host their first annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Participants can choose from three events to compete in as long as they register with a donation of at least a dollar. The events are a 30 and 50 mile bike ride, a 110-flight stair climb and a car rally.

There will also be other events going on in Naples to remember 9/11.

The Golden Gate community hosted a service starting at 9:30 a.m., with a bell ceremony conducted by the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District in honor of first responders.

NCH Community Blood Center is hosting a remembrance blood drive over at the Waterside Shops until 2 p.m.