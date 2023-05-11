Ave Maria Law School alum killed in Texas mall shooting

NAPLES, Fla. — A mass will be offered on Wednesday, May 17th for friends and family members of a family with Southwest Florida ties who were victims of the Texas mall shooting over the weekend.

Kyu Cho, his wife Cindy, and their 3-year-old James were all killed in the shooting. The only survivor is their six-year-old son William who is recovering in the hospital.

On Saturday, May 6th, Cindy, Kyu, William and James Cho visited the Allen outlet mall together in North Texas. William just celebrated his 6th birthday 4 days prior and James is 3. An afternoon that should have been filled with light, love and celebration unfortunately was cut short by another mass shooting massacre that left 8 victims dead. Cindy, Kyu and three year old James were among those victims that tragically lost their lives and the family is in deep mourning. After being released from the ICU, their six year old son William is the only surviving member of this horrific event.



Update from William's family

Kyo was a 2010 graduate of the Ave Maria School of Law in Naples.