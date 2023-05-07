8 dead at Texas mall; shooter killed by police

ALLEN, TX. — At least eight people were killed after gunfire prompted a police response at a Texas outlet mall in Allen, officials say.

The Allen Police Department said seven people were deceased at the scene, including the shooter; nine were taken to the hospital, and two of those have died. The total number of fatalities is nine, including the shooter.

Medical City Healthcare told Scripps News that it received several victims from the shooting, ranging in ages from 5 to 61, who are currently being treated at its trauma facilities. Police said three of the victims are in critical condition, and four are in stable condition.

Authorities said that around 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was on an unrelated call and heard gunshots at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Officials confirmed that the officer found the shooter and "neutralized" them. Authorities have not yet identified the suspect.

Details on the victims have also not yet been released.

Mayor Ken Fulk issued a statement, saying that the City of Allen pledged its complete support to those impacted and to the community. He also commended authorities for their response to the incident.

"Allen is a proud and safe city which makes today’s senseless act of violence even more shocking. However, I want to commend our police and fire departments for their quick response. Their thorough training not to hesitate to move toward the threat likely saved more lives today," Fulk said.

He also thanked responders from surrounding cities for their assistance at the scene.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also spoke out in a statement following the shooting.

"Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," said Abbott. "I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources."

There will be a Vigil Sunday and is taking place at Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church in Allen, TX.

Allen is a suburb about 25 miles north of downtown Dallas.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

