WORTH THE WAIT! Clewiston’s Lake O waterfront gets park 100 years in the making

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Clewiston’s Lake O Waterfront is set to get a big transformation - an empty lot will be home to a new park filled with unique things to do.

Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, works in the area every day, so he used his sources to get a look at the city’s renderings of the park, and what they hope to bring to Clewiston.

You could see people enjoying a lush green park space right on the water in a concept rendering of the Lake O Waterfront Masterplan.

Clewiston’s Community Development Director, Travis Reese, said city commissioners recently approved a plan that includes a food truck area, amphitheater, splash-pad, gazebos, and more docking and boat ramps.

Clewiston Community Development Office Top down rendering of the Clewiston Lake O Waterfront Masterplan park, featuring food trucks, amphitheater, gazebos, splash-pad, and more.

“We’ll have not just an improvement for the boaters, but also an improvement for the citizens and the visitors that come to our community to be able to enjoy the lake front without having to have a boat or a vessel to get out on the lake,” said Reese.

Reese said the city has been planning a park like this for almost 100 years!

Lisa Owens has lived in Clewiston for 58 of those years - she said she comes to the waterfront almost every day, so she’s excited about having a new space to spend time in.

Austin Schargorodski Aerial view of the lot by Lake O where the new park will go.

“It would be pretty cool, it would be great! We have a lot of northern folks that come to stay in their RV’s and some of them bring their boats, and from what I understand this place would have more docking area for boats,” said Owens.

Austin Schargorodski Lisa Owens, Clewiston resident.

Reese said those new docks and boat ramps will not only help boaters during fishing tournaments on the lake, but also during hurricanes.

“If they’re seeking safe harbor, they can come here and tie up to the docks, out of harms way and out of the path of the storm,” said Reese.

Reese believes the park will be an economic catalyst for Clewiston, because it will increase tourism to the lake.

Austin Schargorodski Travis Reese, Clewiston's Community Development Director.

“During COVID, we noticed all the folks who wanted to go enjoy the great outdoors of the United States, especially here in Florida, and Lake Okeechobee is such a great part of that resource for the state of Florida,” Reese explained.

Now, Reese said the project is moving into the permitting and funding stage.