Deputies say Clewiston man dies from gunshot wound

UPDATE 12:15PM:

Hendry County deputies told Fox 4: in addition to the person who died, there is also one person hospitalized and one person who was treated and released.

ORIGINAL:

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office said a Clewiston man was killed in a shooting near Club Gossip.

Deputies said early Tuesday morning, they were called about gunshots around 1825 13th Street in the Harlem neighborhood of Clewiston in Eastern Hendry County.

When deputies arrived, they said, they saw several people running and cars leaving the area from Club Gossip, a local nightclub.

Someone then reported a gunshot victim was being sent to a nearby medical facility, according to HSSO. Soon after, 32-year-old Jacyrus Lee Hudson died from his wounds, according to deputies.

Deputies said the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office also said Lakeside Memorial Hospital reported a gunshot victim who had just arrived at their hospital. HCSO detectives said they proved this shooting victim had been present at Club Gossip. Detectives are unable to confirm the victim’s connection to the shooting.

The sheriff's office is interviewing people and canvassing the neighborhood for information and evidence.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you can contact the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at (863)- 674-5600 and ask to speak with a detective or you may remain anonymous by contacting Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). If the information you provide is helpful and leads to an arrest, the recovery of weapons, or the capture of a wanted fugitive, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000.

