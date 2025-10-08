Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityClewiston

Actions

TACKLING SAFETY: Clewiston High gets new football helmet pads to cut concussions

Head coach says new Guardian Caps reduce impact force by up to 40%, helping protect Clewiston players
CLEWISTON FOOTBALL HELMETS THUMBNAIL.jpg
Austin Schargorodski
CLEWISTON FOOTBALL HELMETS THUMBNAIL.jpg
TACKLING SAFETY: Clewiston High football gets new helmet pads to cut concussions
Posted

CLEWISTON, Fla — Clewiston High is tackling safety head on by adding extra padding to every football helmet.

Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, covers stories in this area daily, so the school district knows him well. That’s why he was the first to show you the new hear helping the Tigers stay in the game.

Watch to hear how the new helmet pads will help reduce concussions:

TACKLING SAFETY: Clewiston High football gets new helmet pads to cut concussions

The Clewiston Tigers took the field Wednesday, but this practice came with some extra protection. Head Coach Andrew Powell says every helmet now sports Guardian Caps - cushioned shells designed to cut down on injuries.

“You can look at this extra padding on here and see that it gives you great comfort, surrounding the whole entire helmet too to prevent injury,” said Powell, showing the helmets.

Head Coach Andrew Powell
Head Coach Andrew Powell

Players like Garique Allen say they're already feeling the difference. “You feel it. Like you might start to get headaches or have to sit out for a little bit. But with the Guardian Cap on you don't feel anything,” said Allen.

That’s because Coach Powell says the padding cuts down impact force by 40%. He says the idea came from a teacher, Ms. Peterson, who saw another team wearing them and took action. After researching how common concussions and head injuries are in football, Ms. Peterson donated the padding herself.

Left: Zahire Davis Middle: Garique Allen Right: William Busat
Left: Zahire Davis
Middle: Garique Allen
Right: William Busat

“She felt it was very important that we have it and we keep our young men safe, and we're very, very grateful for it,” said Powell.

And now, Coach Powell says Clewiston High’s football program is ahead of the game. For players like running back Zahire Davis, that safety gives them room to play harder.

“You can play with a lot more confidence playing ball knowing you got this thing on your head,” said Davis.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In Your Community

In Your Community

News In Your Community