TACKLING SAFETY: Clewiston High gets new football helmet pads to cut concussions

CLEWISTON, Fla — Clewiston High is tackling safety head on by adding extra padding to every football helmet.

Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, covers stories in this area daily, so the school district knows him well. That’s why he was the first to show you the new hear helping the Tigers stay in the game.

The Clewiston Tigers took the field Wednesday, but this practice came with some extra protection. Head Coach Andrew Powell says every helmet now sports Guardian Caps - cushioned shells designed to cut down on injuries.

“You can look at this extra padding on here and see that it gives you great comfort, surrounding the whole entire helmet too to prevent injury,” said Powell, showing the helmets.

Players like Garique Allen say they're already feeling the difference. “You feel it. Like you might start to get headaches or have to sit out for a little bit. But with the Guardian Cap on you don't feel anything,” said Allen.

That’s because Coach Powell says the padding cuts down impact force by 40%. He says the idea came from a teacher, Ms. Peterson, who saw another team wearing them and took action. After researching how common concussions and head injuries are in football, Ms. Peterson donated the padding herself.

“She felt it was very important that we have it and we keep our young men safe, and we're very, very grateful for it,” said Powell.

And now, Coach Powell says Clewiston High’s football program is ahead of the game. For players like running back Zahire Davis, that safety gives them room to play harder.

“You can play with a lot more confidence playing ball knowing you got this thing on your head,” said Davis.