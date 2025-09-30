Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityClewiston

Actions

Some school zone speed cameras suddenly taken down in Clewiston, here’s why

Sheriff’s office says poles were too close to the road, reinstallation set for next week
HENDRY SCHOOL ZONE CAMERAS TAKEN DOWN thumbnail.jpg
Austin Schargorodski
HENDRY SCHOOL ZONE CAMERAS TAKEN DOWN thumbnail.jpg
Some school zone speed cameras suddenly taken down in Clewiston, here’s why
Posted

CLEWISTON, Fla — Several school zone speed cameras in Clewiston are gone - an entire pole has even been yanked from the ground - and people want to know why.

Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski works in this area daily, so people know him and his stories. That’s why he got a call about this, and he set out to get some answers.
Watch to hear why the cameras were suddenly removed:

Some school zone speed cameras suddenly taken down in Clewiston, here’s why

If you drive past Clewiston Middle or High, you can’t miss the cameras, or… the lack of them. Without them, some parents and students worry drivers won’t slow down.

“They need to be careful because a lot of students drive without caution, or just adults in general, and they can hit people and students crossing roads to get to places,” one student said.

Parent and student
Parent and student

So why take them down? Hendry County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Susan Harrelle says Altumint, the company who installed the cameras, found a problem. She said the poles are too close to the road - six inches too close - and not compliant with Department of Transportation regulations.

“So they are relocating those poles. So before they relocate the poles they’ve taken down the cameras,” Harrelle said.

Captain Susan Harrelle
Captain Susan Harrelle

Earlier this month, Schargorodski reported how effective Hendry County's school zone speed cameras have been, cutting violations by 96%. Harrelle said that even without the cameras, it doesn’t mean the law stops.

“Deputies could very easily be in the school zones, could be running radar, could be enforcing those school zone areas. So please slow down and follow the law,” Harrelle said.

Harrelle said Altumint aims to have the cameras back up and online by next week.

Speed camera pole on ground outside Clewiston Middle
Speed camera pole on ground outside Clewiston Middle

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In Your Community

In Your Community

News In Your Community