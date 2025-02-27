RATE HIKE: Clewiston considers 50% water rate increase over five years

CLEWISTON, Fla — The City of Clewiston wants to increase the water rate by 50% over the next five years. So, Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski went there to see how people and businesses are feeling about it.

At Monday’s meeting, commissioners discussed raising water rates by 10% each year for five years. Even after the hike, they say Clewiston's rates would still be lower than nearby counties. But for residents like Annette Ewing, that doesn’t make it any easier.

"What we make in our jobs is not enough per hour. So it’s hard to pay the bills right now," Ewing said.

City leaders say the hike is necessary, and without it, the water and sewer fund will run out of money by 2027. But for businesses like Roland Martin Marina and Boat Shop, which use a lot of water for hotel rooms and boat repairs, this isn’t just another bill - Manager Koby Kreiger says it could hurt tourism.

"We have a lot of people that come visit us. So, obviously those expenses are going to have to be handed down to the customer,” said Kreiger. “Not only is it going to cost us more money, but it will cost consumers more money, and people coming to visit Florida to the Hendry County area.”

Commissioners initially considered a 25% hike over two years to build up funds faster. Instead, they decided on a slower 10% annual increase and delayed the final vote until next month to gather more community input.

Mayor James Pittman says it’s all about keeping Clewiston’s water system running for years to come.

"Our enterprise funds have to carry themselves. They have to project, and they have to replace our antiquated systems, our failing water lines and sewer lines in the old part of town. They may not have to be replaced today, but they will next year and the year after and the year after," Pittman said.