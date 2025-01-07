Watch Now
Police: Man pulls out gun at Clewiston Walmart during fight

No shots were fired.
CLEWISTON, Fla. — Police arrested 37-year-old Victor Bartlett for pulling out a gun during a fight at the Clewiston Walmart.

According to investigators, Bartlett was fighting with another man over a woman on Tuesday afternoon. During the fight, police say he pulled out a .22 caliber gun. No shots were fired.

Police found Bartlett at the scene and was arrested for several charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, felony battery and child endangerment.

Victor Bartlett

This is the second incident at the Walmart involving a gun in the last two months.

Back on Nov. 15, police say 21-year-old Jiren Tyleak Thicklin opened fire inside the Walmart following an argument with other customers in the men's clothing section.

Police say Thicklin was arguing with other customers at a clearance rack in the male clothing section, when he suddenly pulled out a gun and fired 5-6 shots toward those customers. Police say no one was hit, and investigators showed us a store surveillance camera that recorded Thicklin with the gun drawn.

They say Thicklin ran away, but a Hendry County deputy caught him in the automotive section of the store.

