Pickup truck crashes through condo wall in Clewiston, police say

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A pickup truck crashed through the wall of a condominium in Clewiston on Saturday night, pushing a bed across the room and displacing sleeping residents, according to police. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. on September 20 at the Bass & Sun Condos when a black four-door Chevrolet pickup truck became what police called "an uninvited guest," crashing through the wall of Room 139.

clewiston police

Police said the driver, Christopher Betz of Fort Lauderdale, and his passenger, Jessica Webber of Port Saint Lucie, fled the scene on foot after the crash. Clewiston Police Sergeant Semple and Officer Rollins later found both of them.

Betz was arrested on multiple charges including leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, driving while license suspended, and driving without vehicle insurance.

Webber was released from the Clewiston Police Department without incident.

Despite the dramatic nature of the crash that displaced sleeping occupants and caused significant property damage, authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported.