‘Not welcome here’: Clewiston passes law to keep sex offenders farther away from schools

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Clewiston passed a new ordinance to push sex offenders farther away from schools.

On Monday, city council passed an ordinance requiring sex offenders to live at least 2,500 feet from schools, parks, and playgrounds. Until now, offenders only had to live 1,000 feet away - the minimum state requirement.

Clewiston Police Chief Tom Lewis said the city needed to act after seeing more offenders move in - taking advantage of Clewiston's less strict rules. He said this change brings Clewiston in line with nearby cities and he hopes it will prevent sex offenders from moving to the city.

"Obviously we feel really good about this. What it means to Clewiston? I think one, it sends a message to all the sex offenders that are out there that you’re really not welcome here,” said Chief Lewis. “It also sends a message to our community that our priority here in the City of Clewiston is protecting our kids.”

Lewis said offenders already living within 2,500 feet would get to stay, but if they move, or if new offenders move in, they would have to follow the new rules.

He said police were working with schools to keep staff alert and ready to report any concerns. Lewis also said officers were meeting with realtors and landlords, explaining they would now face daily fines if they rent to a sex offender in restricted areas.

Police are also working on a public awareness campaign to make sure parents know about these changes and how they can help keep kids safe.