New program at Clewiston High aims to fast track students to teaching jobs

CLEWISTON, Fla — A new program just launched at Clewiston High School to give students a head start in education.

Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski covers the area, so the school district there knows him well. It’s why they brought him in to see how the new Child Development Associate program is teaching childcare skills and helping fill a need for teachers.

It’s only the second week, but students were already learning teaching basics, from staying organized to what it takes to educate. For sophomore Lily Jarvis, it’s a jump start on her dream of becoming a teacher.

“It feels very comforting to know I can just walk through that door and eventually earn my CDA,” Jarvis said.

FGCU’s Hendry-Glades Regional Partnership Coordinator Amanda Lehrian says the program starts in 9th and 10th grade with classes at Clewiston High using FGCU’s curriculum. By the end of 10th, students can test for CDA certification to work in early learning centers.

In 11th and 12th, they take dual enrollment courses that count toward a teaching degree.

“Through this program I can get a clear shot to FGCU and hopefully fulfill my career in education,” Jarvis said.

Lindsay Schofield, an FGCU professor of early childhood education, says students learn practical skills like safe feeding, putting children to sleep, and reading to toddlers.

“Students will really understand the importance of education with children, the importance of play, you know, age appropriateness,” Schofield said.

“I think starting early in terms of high school students, I’m hoping it can bring down them barriers really,” Schofield added.

By senior year, students leave with college credits and a workforce certification. Lehrian says it’s a big deal for a county short on teachers and childcare workers.

“We love the idea of growing our own teachers and educators in this community, so they’re familiar with the students, their needs, and they can stay in the community and give back to the place that helped educate them,” Lehrian said.