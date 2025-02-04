Man shot and killed near Clewiston

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla — A man was shot and killed in a neighborhood just east of Clewiston on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a suspect is in custody.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says it happened on Midstate Loop, just south of the intersection of Old State Road 80 and US 27.

The sheriff's office says 9 minutes after the 911 call was made, deputies found a vehicle and the suspect.

At this point in the investigation, the Hendry County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any other information, in part, because the victim's family has not been notified.

This is a developing story. We will update it as soon as there is more information.