LAKE O HEALTH CHECK: No discharges needed after Hurricane Debby

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Hurricane Debby brought heavy rain and flooding to Southwest Florida, so I checked in with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about how Lake Okeechobee was effected.

As Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent, I work in this area every day, so I’ve told you about ongoing efforts to maintain the lake’s water levels. Now, I’m here to get an update on it’s condition, and the steps being taken to keep it healthy.

Watch my report here...

HEALTH CHECK: Lake Okeechobee in great shape, weathers Hurricane Debby without discharges

Major Cory Bell, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Lake O’s water levels have been optimal, and the corps hasn’t needed to discharge water, despite the heavy rain from Hurricane Debby. He believes this puts the lake in a position to weather any future storms, too.

“We’re happy with the height of the lake which is just under 14 feet right now. We at the Corps of Engineers have no issues right now with where the lake is, and we’re happy for the hurricane season to continue moving on with the low impact we’ve had so far,” said Bell.

Austin Schargorodski Major Cory Bell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Bell said the winds from Hurricane Debby also helped dissipate blue-green algae blooms, but with the recent summer heat, he said they’re seeing algae numbers climb back up.

In addition to algae, the corps works with Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) to monitor invasive species on the lake. “They monitor invasive species everywhere from fish, to plant, to birds and snails,” said Bell.

That’s why FWC said they’re out on the lake with a helicopter, spraying herbicide to kill 1,000 acres of torpedo grass. FWC said this grass outcompetes native plants, and creates dense mats that disrupt habitats for fish and birds.

Austin Schargorodski Project map of FWC's torpedograss herbiciding.

Plus, Bell said there’s a new water discharge management plan that will be signed into effect soon, so he’s optimistic about the long-term health of the lake and surrounding estuaries.

“LOSOM is the next iteration of Lake Okeechobee Operations, and as we bring these other systems and components, we’re going to continue to redefine the processes, do more studies to understand their impacts, and bring out the LOSOM 2.0,” Bell explained.