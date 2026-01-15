Keeping students warm: What Hendry and Glades schools want parents to know

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla — Friday morning temperatures are expected to be at or even below freezing in parts of Hendry and Glades Counties.

Which will make for a frigid start to the morning for some students.

Fox 4 reached out to both school districts to see what advice or information they have for parents.

Both districts say they their schools have plenty of coats and cold weather clothing in their lost and found, if a student needs something.

A Hendry County School District spokesperson told us they will even go to a thrift store to buy a jacket for a student in need.

Fox 4 Glades County School District says it's new electric buses are heated, which will help students who have to wait in the frigid temperatures on Friday morning

The Glades County School District says it's new electric school buses, which we first told you about a year ago, are heated and will warm up students who have to wait outside at the bus stop.

Both districts encourage parents to dress their children warmly on Friday.