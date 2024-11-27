Home of Clewiston Police Officer considered total loss after fire

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A Clewiston Police Officer and his family will be spending the Thanksgiving holiday homeless after a fire left their home a complete loss.

Clewiston Police Department say Officer Raul Garza was on duty on Tuesday when he was notified that his home in LaBelle was on fire. The fire department and Hendry County Sheriff’s Office responded to find that everyone made it out safely, but unfortunately three pets passed away in the blaze.

CPD says the fire burned all the belongings of Officer Garza and his girlfriend, as well as six children in the home, ranging in age from 8 to 16.

Clewiston Police Department is raising funds for the family.