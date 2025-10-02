Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityClewiston

Actions

Hendry County deputies respond to crash into canal in Clewiston

Hendry County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Hendry County Sheriff's Office
Posted
and last updated

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Hendry County deputies are warning drivers about road closures after a car crashed into a canal this morning, blocking both directions of traffic on a roadway.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of CR-833 in the area of Montura Avenue are closed following the early morning incident, according to the office.

Around 6 a.m., a car carrying four people crashed into the canal, according to deputies. All four people inside were able get out safely, they said.

The crash has created significant traffic disruptions in the area as crews work to clear the scene and reopen the roadway.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In Your Community

In Your Community

News In Your Community