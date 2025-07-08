Hendry County deputies identify, search for suspect in fatal shooting

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Authorities in Hendry County are searching for a 29-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man following an fight.

Detectives have identified Darrius Jamar Treadwell of Clewiston as the suspect in the shooting death of 27-year-old Anthony Darnell Steele, also from Clewiston.

According to investigators, the two men were involved in a physical altercation on Saturday, July 5 near 944 Kentucky Ave. After the fight ended and Steele was walking away, deputies say Treadwell pulled out a gun and shot Steele.

Steele was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about Treadwell's whereabouts to contact them at 863-674-5600 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters whose information leads to an arrest could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.