Glades County RV Resort decimated after Milton-spawned tornado rips through homes

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — A community in Glades County is facing the devastating effects of Hurricane Milton, which triggered a powerful tornado that ripped through neighborhoods, leaving homes and trailers in ruins.

WATCH THE FULL COVERAGE HERE:

Twin Palms RV Resort in central Florida decimated after Milton-spawned tornado rips through homes

Reporter Mahmoud Bennett was first on the scene at Twin Palms RV Resort in Lakeport, where residents were left picking up the pieces after the storm.

Fox 4

The aftermath is shocking—walls were torn down, cars were flipped upside down, and homes were split in half as people sheltered inside. Neighbors shared stories of people being trapped under debris on Wednesday before being rescued and taken to safety.

Even a day later, piles of debris lined Florida State Road 82, as crews worked to restore power and remove fallen power lines.

About 30 miles south, near Clewiston, another tornado hit a Christian rehab center called Cross Training Ministries. Michael Pitman, who runs the center and is the mayor’s brother, shared that while everyone is safe, the damage is extensive, and the center will be out of service for some time.

“It came right through here and destroyed our dormitory where the men live,” Pittman said. “We’re going to have to find a new place for them to stay and rebuild our housing.”

Despite the destruction, Pittman remains hopeful. “Our community is rallying around us, and with help from the United States Sugar Corporation, we’ll be back in business by Saturday,” he said.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued over 100 tornado warnings across Florida, marking the second-highest number of warnings ever recorded in a single day.