'GET EMPOWERMENT': How one man in the Harlem neighborhood of Clewiston helped with affordable housing

CLEWISTON, Fla. — This Black History Month, Fox 4 will celebrate the achievements that have shaped communities across Southwest Florida.

In February, our community correspondents will connect with community trailblazers and changemakers. We'll share stories that honor Black influence, excellence and leadership.

Driving through the Harlem neighborhood, you'll see many houses trimmed with green and white. Those homes were built by the same man — Howard McKire Sr.

"What he means to me? I don't have any other hero but him," said Howard McKire Jr., son of Howard McKire Sr.

Howard Jr. lives with his mother, Vera McKire, in one of the first homes his father built. It's lined with the memories his family made in Harlem.

"We did everything together," Vera McKire said.

Howard Sr. built over 30 homes that he rented at reasonable prices to low and moderate-income families.

Fox 4 The family said they did not know why all of the homes that McKire built had green and white, but they are easy to find throughout the Harlem neighborhood.

"He wanted the rent to be so low, and when I say low, if you've got a three-bedroom, two bath — you're paying $450 a month," Howard Jr. said.

Howard Jr. said his father's goal was to see others succeed.

"I'll give you an opportunity to live low income, save your money, buy your house, get empowerment," he said.

Howard Sr. was also a founding member and long-time president of the Harlem Tenants Association — a nonprofit that promotes the welfare of the predominantly Black neighborhood of Clewiston by providing affordable housing.

Fox 4 The Harlem community gave McKire this recognition shortly before he died in 2019.

"He saw the condition of people, and with the heart that he had, he always wanted to help," Vera McKire said.

In 2019, Howard Sr. died, leaving behind the homes he built and rented. Howard Jr. takes care of them now, following in his hero's footsteps.

"That was his passion," Howard McKire Jr. said.

