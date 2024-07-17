FIREFIGHTERS NEEDED: Clewiston Fire Department plans new training facility

CLEWISTON, Fla. — The Clewiston Fire Department says it needs more volunteer firefighters, and an empty lot near the station could be the solution.

Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, used his connections there to get a look at the fire chief’s plans for a new fire training facility in Clewiston.

Austin Schargorodski Aerial view of the empty lot near South Olympia street where the new training facility is planned.

The lot is off South Olympia street - Clewiston’s Fire Chief, Travis Reese, said it will have a 3-story training tower, live fire and car gas props, roof simulator, car extraction pad, and a feature unique to Clewiston.

“A rail rescue area. It would have two to three train cars on a short section of track so volunteers can learn how to approach these cars, how to perform rescues, and how to lift them,” Reese explained.

Austin Schargorodski Top-down diagram of the training facility, that will have a 3-story training tower, live fire simulations, and more.

Jeff Owens said he’s about to start his volunteer firefighter training. He lives in Clewiston, but right now the closest training facility is in Estero.

“By the time you get off work and you drive over there, it’s two hours, you go to the classes for three to four hours and then drive home - you’re getting home at midnight,” said Owens.

Austin Schargorodski Jeff Owens, Clewiston resident.

Owens said this schedule won’t leave him much personal time, and a training facility in Clewiston would make a big difference.

“Family time - you need that family time,” said Owens.

Reese emphasized that the time constraint is what’s stopping many people from becoming volunteer firefighters. “So, my only answer to that is really to build a training facility out here in the rural area, and that’s the plan we have for building our recruitment - being able to train on their schedule,” said Reese.

Austin Schargorodski Travis Reese, Clewiston Fire Department Chief.

Reese emphasized this facility would help people who live in places like LaBelle and Moorehaven, too.

“Right now, we have the location, we have the preliminary plan, so our next step is to see what funding is available and moving forward with our city commission,” Reese said.

But for now, Owens said he believes the current challenges are worth it.

Austin Schargorodski Fire engine 9 parked at its bay inside the Clewiston Fire Department station.

“Making the sacrifice for that - helping out your community. That’s the biggest thing right now, you know,” said Owens.