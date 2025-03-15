Fire crews respond to fire at Clewiston Popeyes

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Fire crews in Clewiston responded to calls of a fire at a Popeyes Chicken located at 504 E. Sugarland Highway.
The Clewiston Police department posted on Facebook about the call, saying that the cause of the flames was a kitchen fire.
The location will be closed temporarily until repairs are made.
Posted
CLEWISTON, Fla. — Fire crews in Clewiston responded to calls of a fire at a Popeyes Chicken located at 504 E. Sugarland Highway.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.