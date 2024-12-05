Explosion at Clewiston Holiday Inn injures guest

CLEWISTON, Fla. — An explosion at the Holiday Inn in Clewiston injured one man staying at the hotel.

According to police the man was unloading fire suppression equipment when part of the equipment exploded.

See the moment of the explosion below:

Clewiston Holiday Inn Explosion

Clewiston Police Chief Thomas Lewis said they are still working on what exactly caused the equipment to explode.

You can see in the surveillance video at the hotel there were red boxes that the man was checking. One of the boxes exploded blowing him backward.

The man takes off his shirt and there is a red burn mark. Police say the man was rushed to Hendry Regional Medical Center. Police say he is expected to be okay.

The ATF and the State Fire Marshall are now investigating.

The Holiday Inn is open and no other guests or employees were injured in the explosion.

The explosion was isolated to that one vehicle.

