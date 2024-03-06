EMPOWERING GROWTH: Clewiston Chamber of Commerce to host networking event for women entrepreneurs

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A new networking event in Clewiston aims to help women entrepreneurs grow their businesses. The Clewiston Chamber of Commerce says with Hendry County quickly growing, events like this are needed.

Among the entrepreneurs looking forward to the event is Tania Valadez, owner of Prestige Cleaning Services. Valadez's business, which started amidst the COVID pandemic in 2020, has seen significant growth, expanding to nine employees and looking to broaden its services.

"We learned how to clean better, how to disinfect better. We were the ones going in with hazmats, foggers, steamers, everything," Valadez shares, highlighting the resilience her business demonstrated in challenging times.

The 'Working Women' networking event is not just a platform for entrepreneurs like Valadez to showcase their business, but also serves as a business incubator, according to Hilary Hyslope, Executive Director of the Clewiston Chamber of Commerce.

"Someone who can nurture your thoughts and ideas, help bring them from in your head to on paper and then to fruition," Hyslope explains.

The networking event is set to host 25 local business owners, with ambitions to double participation in each subsequent gathering. Scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Clewiston Chamber of Commerce, the event is free to attend and is part of a quarterly series.

Reflecting on her journey, Valadez shared the number one thing she’s learned about business so far.

“Wake up, do your plan, make your goals, and you'll become successful," she advises fellow entrepreneurs.