Clewiston moves to change ordinance that may be attracting registered sex offenders

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A Clewiston parent was shocked to discover that a registered sex offender was living close to the local elementary schools.

Even more shocking? That wasn't against the law.

City and community leaders tell Fox 4's Stephen Pimpo they are acting fast to change the ordinance before more sex offenders move to town:

Clewiston moves to change ordinance that is attracting registered sex offenders

“When it comes to kids, everyone in this community knows I don’t play around about that,” said Clewiston resident Stephanie Busin.

In December 2024, Busin, a mother of two and member of the Hendry County School Board, discovered that a registered sex offender was living near the town’s hub of elementary schools.

“(He) was convicted of committing a crime against a minor and they lived within what I felt was very close proximity to the schools.”

But when she spoke with law enforcement, Busin learned the man was in compliance with state law of being at least 1,000 feet from a school, child care facility, park, or playground. But she also learned that municipal governments like the City of LaBelle and Hendry County have the ability to increase that to 2,500 feet.

Because Clewiston is less strict, it has made it a popular choice for sex offenders.

“In the beginning, we had a couple of sex offenders move in and we kind of managed that normally,” said Clewiston Police Chief Thomas Lewis. “But then we saw more moving in and it was just very very unusual.”

Chief Lewis said there are 10 registered sex offenders in the area dand four to five of them moved in during a six-month period.

“I don’t want Clewiston to be a place that’s hospitable to that,” Busin said.

Monday, the city commission heard a reading to change the ordinance to move sex offenders back 2,500 feet, along with some other added restrictions.

City of Clewiston Ordinance No. 2025-03 would restrict sex offenders to stay at least 2,500 feet from a school, child care facility, park, or playground.

“Folks that rent or lease their property, are now prohibited from renting or leasing their property to a sex offender,” said Chief Lewis.

City commissioners approved the ordinance for a second reading in roughly 30 days, after which, they can vote to pass it.

“Send a message to sex offenders that you’re really just not welcome here,” said Chief Lewis.