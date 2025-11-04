Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clewiston fire chief Travis Reese announces retirement after 36 years of service

CLEWISTON, Fla. — The Clewiston fire chief has announced his retirement after more than three decades of service with the city.

Chief Travis Reese will conclude his career on December 1, according to his retirement notice submitted last week.

Reese has worked for the city since 1988, marking 36 years of service to the community. He indicated he will work with city officials to ensure a smooth transition to the next fire chief.

The longtime fire chief's retirement caps a career that has spanned nearly four decades with the Clewiston Fire Department.

