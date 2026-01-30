CLEWISTON, Fla. — Coyotes are becoming a concern for pet owners in Clewiston after several attacks have killed cats.

Stephanie Busin, who lives on Royal Palm Avenue near State Road 27, recently lost her cat Chonk to what appears to be a coyote attack.

"I just couldn't imagine the coyotes would push this close into a neighborhood like this that's so very busy," Busin said.

Clewiston cat owners are concerned about coyotes after recent attacks killed their pets

After posting on Facebook to ask for help finding her missing pet, other residents reached out with similar stories.

"People started reaching out to me, saying, 'Hey, the same thing has happened to me. My cat's missing,'" Busin said.

Last weekend, a neighbor found what remained of Chonk in their yard.

Fox 4 Stephanie Busin believes her 8-year-old cat, Chonk, was killed by coyotes.

"What was left of his body, it was very clear that he was predated by a bigger animal than him," Busin said.

Multiple residents have reported coyote sightings in Clewiston. Lori Williams shared video footage from September showing her cat being attacked by two coyotes.

The incidents prompted Busin to address the Clewiston City Commission, asking officials to re-evaluate current policies regarding feral cats. She believes the feral cat population may be drawing coyotes into residential areas.

Fox 4 Stephanie Busin said she knows of six other cats that have been attacked by coyotes in the last month.

City Commissioner Hillary Hyslope responded to inquiries about potential policy changes in a statement:

"The increase in coyote activity within residential neighborhoods, and the resulting loss of pets, is a serious issue that requires an honest reassessment of current practices.

While Trap-Neuter-Release programs are intended to manage stray cat populations, concentrating feeding sites and colonies within neighborhoods can unintentionally create a reliable food source that attracts predators such as coyotes.

When a policy begins to produce outcomes that place domesticated animals and neighborhood safety at risk, it is appropriate to pause, reassess, and make changes.

I believe the City must take a data-driven approach to reduce attractants, discourage predator activity in residential areas, and prioritize the safety of pets and residents as we evaluate next steps."

For now, Busin advises pet owners to take precautions.

"If you can keep your pets inside between dusk and dawn, that's highly advisable," Busin said.

