Bass fishing tournaments reel in around $1.5 million for Hendry County's economy

CLEWISTON — Bass fishers are grabbing their poles this weekend at Lake Okeechobee for the Roland Martin Marine Center Series Championship Tournament, bringing significant economic benefits to the local community.

John Tavano from Sebring spent Friday on his boat, tying fishing line and preparing for the tournament. He calls Lake Okeechobee his home lake and has participated in nearly every tournament since it started.

"I've fished probably every tournament since it started except maybe one," Tavano said.

Tavano is one of 214 people fishing this weekend at the championship tournament. Hendry County reports that tournaments like this one draw over 1,000 anglers every year, bringing approximately $1.5 million to the area.

"This tournament alone will cost me $1,000 just to fish it," Tavano said.

John Tavano lives over an hour from Lake Okeechobee, but considers it his home lake because he fishes it so often.

Beyond entry fees and equipment costs for rods and bait, fishermen book hotels and visit local businesses and restaurants throughout their stay.

Laura Pavey, owner and operator of Roland Martin Marina, emphasized the tournament's broader economic impact on the region.

"This economic development we have with Lake Okeechobee - it provides our biggest tourism for our city and county," Pavey said.

Bait-and-tackle shops see an increase in business during fishing tournaments, along with restaurants and other shops.

The benefits extend beyond the marina's bait-and-tackle shop or tiki bar restaurant to include increased traffic at various local establishments during tournaments.

"You see the restaurants, you see gas stations, you see the mom and pop shops," Pavey said.

All of these businesses benefit from the fishers and their friends and families visiting Clewiston and the surrounding area.

"We're very fortunate to have something like Lake Okeechobee that brings them in," Pavey said.

