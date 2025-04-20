Watch Now
4-year-old boy killed in Hendry County crash

FHP says a 26-year-old motorcycle driver was also killed Saturday night
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla — Two people, including a 4-year-old boy, were killed in a crash on US 27 in Hendry County on Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say it happened near the intersection of Flaghole Rd.

They say a pickup truck going northbound made a left turn, but did not yield the right of way to a motorcycle coming the opposite direction.

Troopers say the motorcycle hit the truck, and the truck overturned, ending up on it's roof. The 4-year-old passenger from Clewiston was killed. Another passenger, a 58-year-old woman was seriously injured.

Troopers say the 26-year-old motorcycle driver from Davie was partially pinned underneath the truck. He died at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

