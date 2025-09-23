15-year-old student arrested for threatening to shoot up Hendry County schools

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old online student was arrested Friday on school violence charges after Hendry County deputies said the student threatened to "shoot up the high school and middle school" in an email to a teacher.

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office said the report was made Friday to the Clewiston High School School Resource Officer.

Detectives got ahold of the student's parents, who allowed them to search the home. Deputies said they did not find any guns.

When detectives spoke with the student, he told them "it was funny to him," according to the sheriff's office.

"We take incidents like this very serious," said Sheriff Steve Whidden. "This isn't funny and it's not a joke."

The student was arrested on charges of Written or Electronic Threats to Kill, Do Bodily Injury or Conduct a Mass Shooting and Violation of Probation. The student is at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

